Pramodini Roul Attack Case: 14-Year jail term for Prime Accused

Insight Bureau: A court in Jagatsinghpur district today sentenced prime accused Santosh Bedanta and Anil Dalasinghray to 14 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) in 2009 Pramodini Roul acid attack case.

Hearing the case, the Additional District Judge Court, Jagatsinghpur, sentenced the convict with Rs 15,000 fine along with the RI.

Notably, paramilitary jawan Santosh Kumar Bedanta attacked Pramodini Roul with acid on May 4, 2009, in Jagatsinghpur after she rejected his marriage proposal. She was only 16 years old when the incident occurred. She suffered 80 percent burns and lost her vision. She was in ICU for around nine months and spent a painful life for five years in hospitals in Cuttack.

On May 1, 2021, Pramodini got married to her partner Saroj Sahu setting an example of true love.