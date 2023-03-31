PM’s Degree Row: Gujarat High Court imposes penalty on Arvind Kejriwal

The Gujarat High Court has overturned a 2016 order by the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) directing Gujarat University to disclose information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The court has imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which he must deposit with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority. Justice Biren Vaishnav declined to issue a stay on the judgment.

Gujarat University had challenged the CIC’s order to disclose Modi’s reported MA degree from 1983 to Kejriwal. The university argued that the RTI Act should not be misused to satisfy “childish curiosity” or provide job opportunities to those who are abusing the system.