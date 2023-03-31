BJD names Deepali Das as Jharsuguda Bypolls Candidate

Insight Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal Odisha (BJD) on Friday announced the name of its candidate for the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly seat.

The party nominated Deepali Das, daughter of former Health Minister Naba Das for the battle of ballot scheduled on May 10, 2023 while the results will be declared on May 13.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

By-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly segment was necessitated following the murder of MLA Naba Das, who was the Health Minister of Odisha Government.