Steve Smith becomes fastest man to 8,000 Test runs

Insight Bureau: Steve Smith, Vice Captain, Australia becomes the fastest player to score 8000 runs in Test Cricket History by reaching the milestone in his 151st innings.

Smith attained it during the third innings of the Final Test against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

He needed to score 7 runs in Australia’s second innings to break former Sri Lankan legend, Kumar Sangakkara’s record. Smith eclipsed Sangakkara, who reached the mark in his 152nd innings.

Third on the list is the ‘Master Blaster’, Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the figure in his 154th innings. Sir Garfield Sobers and Rahul Dravid reach the top five, with each needing 157 and 158 innings respectively.

Players with the least number of innings to 8,000 Test runs:

▪️151 – Steve Smith (Australia)

▪️152 – Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

▪️154 – Sachin Tendulkar (India)

▪️157 – Garfield Sobers (West Indies)

▪️158 – Rahul Dravid (India)

Before in 2019 Smith became the fastest to score 7,000 Test runs in a Test Match against Pakistan.