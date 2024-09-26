PM Modi Dedicates PARAM Rudra Supercomputers, Inaugurates HPC for Climate Research

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three indigenously developed PARAM Rudra supercomputers to the nation via video conferencing, marking a significant leap in India’s scientific and technological capabilities. The supercomputers, worth Rs 130 crore, are deployed in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata to facilitate advanced research in areas like physics, cosmology, and earth sciences.

PM Modi also inaugurated a High-Performance Computing (HPC) system, tailored for weather and climate research, to improve predictions on tropical cyclones, precipitation, heatwaves, and droughts. The new HPC systems, ‘Arka’ and ‘Arunika,’ have been installed at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune and the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) in Noida.

The Prime Minister emphasized that supercomputing capacity is synonymous with national capability, underscoring India’s focus on becoming self-reliant in cutting-edge technology. He highlighted India’s progress in space exploration, quantum computing, and semiconductors, and reiterated the nation’s commitment to using science to empower citizens and meet the aspirations of the common man.

Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, was virtually present at the event.