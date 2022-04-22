Parliamentary Committee praises Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project

Insight Bureau: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism & Culture has praised the Puri Heritage Corridor (Srimandir Parikrama) project and stated that it’s on the right track. The committee led by its Chairman TG Venkatesh is on a visit to Puri.

TG Venkatesh inspected the development work being undertaken in the periphery of Shree Jagannath temple.

Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, a member of the Committee has said that the Puri Heritage Corridor project is essential.

More development is needed, both Centre and State governments should work in tandem to expedite development, he added.

Notably, six officials including Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) ADG (Archaeology) Alok Tripathi are accompanying the Committee comprising 16 Members of Parliament.