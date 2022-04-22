IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 22, 2022

Insight Bureau: With a thrilling 3-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved to the 9th spot in the points table. It was Mumbai Indians’ 7th straight loss in the IPL 2022 without a win. Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the top of the points table with 10 points each. Gujarat has played a match less though.

Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Updates: