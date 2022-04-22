IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 22, 2022

By Shilpa B
161

Insight Bureau: With a thrilling 3-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved to the 9th spot in the points table. It was Mumbai Indians’ 7th straight loss in the IPL 2022 without a win. Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the top of the points table with 10 points each. Gujarat has played a match less though.

Related Posts

KGF 2 (Hindi) becomes 1st Film to earn Rs 250 Crore in a…

6,4,2,4 – Dhoni wins a Thriller for CSK

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Updates:

No. Teams P W L T Pts. NRR
1. Gujarat Titans 6 5 1 0 10 +0.395
2. Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 0 10 +0.251
3. Rajasthan Royals 6 4 2 0 8 +0.380
4. Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 8 +0.124
5. Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 8 -0.077
6. Delhi Capitals 6 3 3 0 6 +0.942
7. Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 6 +0.160
8. Punjab Kings 7 3 4 0 6 -0.562
9. Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 4 -0.534
10. Mumbai Indians 7 0 7 0 0 -0.892
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.