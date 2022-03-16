Pakistan lifting all Covid Restrictions

The move is seen as 'suicidal' at a time when many countries including South Korea, Germany and Vietnam have witnessed a surge in Covid cases.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Pakistan lifting all Covid Restrictions
140

Insight Bureau:  Despite the fact that less than 50% of the total population in Pakistan are fully vaccinated, the country has announced that it’s lifting all Covid related restrictions.

Related Posts

Ukraine rejects Russia’s proposal to adopt…

Global Covid Cases rising; but Deaths Down: WHO

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The move is seen as ‘suicidal’ at a time when many countries including South Korea, Germany and Vietnam have witnessed a surge in Covid cases.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.