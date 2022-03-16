Pakistan lifting all Covid Restrictions
The move is seen as 'suicidal' at a time when many countries including South Korea, Germany and Vietnam have witnessed a surge in Covid cases.
Insight Bureau: Despite the fact that less than 50% of the total population in Pakistan are fully vaccinated, the country has announced that it’s lifting all Covid related restrictions.
