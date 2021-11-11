Orissa High Court says NO to Odisha Bandh; allows Hartal

Insight Bureau: The Orissa High Court on Friday said that the Odisha bandh called by Congress party tomorrow is not permitted and only hartal can be organised.

Hearing a PIL filed by Cuttack-based businessman Naresh Mishra, the High Court said bandh is not permissible while the party may organise hartal.

The Court further observed that the hartal cannot be forced on anyone. The agitators cannot disrupt vehicular movement, train services or force anyone to support the bandh.

The Court further ruled:

➡️ Agitators can’t block roads

➡️ Vehicular movement & railway services can’t be stopped

➡️ Any establishment can’t be closed forcefully

➡️ Only peaceful protest allowed

However, the Odisha unit of Congress today held a bike rally in Cuttack and urged the people of the state to extend support to the state-wide strike on November 12.

The Congress party had given a call for Odisha Bandh tomorrow (November 12) from 6 AM to 12 Noon demanding resignation of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his links with Govind Sahu, prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case.