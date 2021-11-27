‘Omicron’ Covid Variant triggers panic across World

Insight Bureau: Several countries imposed restrictions on travel from South Africa on Saturday after the discovery of the new Omicron coronavirus variant sparked global concern.

Omicron, dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO), is potentially more contagious than previous variants of the disease.

The variant was first discovered in South Africa and had also since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel, UK, Germany, Czech Republic and Hong Kong.

Australia, United States, Brazil, Canada, Japan and many European Union nations have announced travel bans or restrictions on passengers travelling from South Africa.

Odisha Government has made 10-day quarantine mandatory for people returning from foreign countries amid scare over Omicron variant.

Maharashtra Government has also decided to screen air passengers arriving to the state from at least 10 known countries where the new and more dangerous Omicron variant has been detected.