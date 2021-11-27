TNI Evening News Headlines – November 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 96 more COVID positive cases & 105 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 88 local contact cases and 8 quarantine cases.

➡️ 255 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1037864.

➡️ 26 girl students of Chamakpur Tribal Residential School under Thakurmunda block in Mayurbhanj district tested positive for COVID-19.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Nabarangpur Dist.

➡️ Man arrested in Berhampur for defrauding 25 people of Rs 4 crore.

➡️ Odisha Government makes 10-Day Quarantine Mandatory for people coming from Foreign Countries.

➡️ Odisha Vaccinates over 1.5 People with Two Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines.

India News

➡️ After 20 Months, Maharashtra lifts all Lockdown Restrictions.

➡️ Omicron scare: Maharashtra to screen passengers from 10 countries.

➡️ All the schools in Delhi will reopen from November 29 for all classes.

➡️ Two South African nationals test Covid-19 positive in Bengaluru amid scare over Omicron variant.

➡️ Samyukt Kisan Morcha suspends November 29 tractor march to Parliament; to announce next plan of action on December 4.

➡️ Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says PM Modi has announced the constitution of a committee to look into the MSP issue.

➡️ Lathicharge after massive turnout during recruitment drive for 600 posts in Palanpur, Gujarat.

➡️ Last Solar Eclipse of 2021 will occur on December 4.

➡️ Delhi extends ban on entry of truck till November 30.

➡️ INDvsNZ 1st Test, day 3: India 345 & 14/1 at stumps at Green Park in Kanpur; lead by 63 runs.

World News

➡️ ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 called off due to new COVID19 variant in South Africa and travel restrictions from several African countries.

➡️ Omicron scare: WHO appeals to countries in South-East Asia Region to scale up surveillance.

➡️ India Ranks Third Globally in Organ Donation And Transplantation: Report.

➡️ Omicron scare: Nepal makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for air-bound passengers travelling from/via South Africa.

➡️ Two people in the UK have been found to be infected with the new Covid variant, Omicron.