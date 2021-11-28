TNI Morning News Headlines – November 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 191 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 112 quarantine and 79 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 87 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Koraput.

➡️ Swapna Priyadarshini from Dhenkanal has bagged the second runner-up title in MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year Season 2.

➡️ Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) lodges complaint at Purighat police station against ex-Deputy Secretary Nirmal Chandra Nayak and former Caretaker Pradeep Samal in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of around Rs 2 crore.

➡️ Cyclonic Storm On December 3: 70mm Rainfall in Bhubaneswar on December 4; AP, WB On Radar.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,774 new cases, 621 deaths and 9,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,05,691; lowest in 543 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ More than 121.06 crore vaccine doses administered so far.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to move the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 for passing in Lok Sabha on 29th November, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

➡️ Several areas in Chennai flooded after record rain, intensity to reduce today.

➡️ Kerala, Tamil Nadu among least poor states in India; Bihar, Jharkhand poorest: Niti Aayog.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation in the 83rd edition of Mann Ki Baat.

➡️ UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month.

➡️ TMC will not attend the Opposition parties meeting called by Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge: Trinamool MP Sudip Banerjee.

➡️ Tripura civic elections: Bharatiya Janata Party leading in 3 wards in Agartala Municipality.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 261.02 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.19 million.

➡️ UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron variant cases, Israel closes borders.

➡️ New Omicron COVID-19 variant meet: PM Modi asks for review of plans to ease international travel curbs.