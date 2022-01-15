Check Reservation List of Chairpersons in 107 Municipalities/NACs

Insight Bureau: Ahead of the elections to urban local bodies (ULBs), Odisha Housing & Urban Development Department released the draft reservation list of chairpersons of 107 municipalities/NAC.

The State Government hereby proposed to publish a notification in the Odisha Gazette showing reservation of office of Chairperson of the Municipality/NAC, inviting objections/suggestions from all persons instead in connection with this notification within a period of fifteen days from the date of publication of the notification.

The reservation has been made in categories of scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), SC women, ST women, other women and unreserved. While 9 Municipalities/NAC have been reserved for SC woman, 5 have been reserved for ST woman, 40 seats reserved for woman candidates.

Similarly, 8 Municipalities/NAC have been reserved for SC, 3 for ST while 42 remained unreserved.