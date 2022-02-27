Odisha Zilla Parishad Polls 2022 Results So Far:

Insight Bureau: While counting was held across 315 Zilla Parishad zones of Odisha on Day 1 yesterday, results were declared for 256 zones so far.

As per the trends, BJD is leading in 280 seats, while BJP is leading in 15 and Congress is ahead in 14 zones. Others are leading in 5 zones.

Results have been declared for 256 zones so far out of which BJD has won 230, Congress 12, BJP 10 and others 4.

Counting will be held across 306 Zilla Parishad Zones on Day 2 today.

BJP has failed to open its account in 20 districts so far – Angul, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Sundargarh.

BJD is ahead in all 30 districts while the party has won unprecedented number of seats in Ganjam Mayurbhanj (24/26) and (22/22).

BJD’s Best Performance So Far: Mayurbhanj (24/26), Ganjam (22/22), Sundargarh (15/17), Keonjhar (12/13), Cuttack (13/14), Balangir (12/14), Balasore (12/13), Puri (11/11), Bargarh (10/12), Jajpur (10/10), Kandhamal (11/14), Kalahandi (10/13), Khordha (9/10).

BJP has been able to put some good fight in Kalahandi District only (3/13). Congress has put up a good fight in Koraput (5/14), Rayagada (4/11) and Gajapati (2/7).

