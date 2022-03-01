Odisha Zilla Parishad Polls 2022: Final Results

As per the latest figure, out of the total 852 ZP seats the ruling BJD has emerged victorious in 766 seats and got majority in all 30 Zilla Parishad Zones.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Zilla Parishad Polls 2022: Final Results
153

Insight Bureau:  On the third and final day of counting, the State Election Commission (SEC) has declared the results of all the 852 Zila Parishad Zones.

As per the latest figure, out of the total 852 ZP seats the ruling BJD has emerged victorious in 766 seats and got majority in all 30 Zilla Parishad Zones.

On the other hand, the BJP has bagged 42 seats followed by the Congress 37 seats and others 7 seats respectively.

Final Results:

🔸Final Results (852) – BJD 766, BJP 42, Congress 37, Independent 3, Others 4.

🔸BJD’s Clean Sweep Districts with No Opposition: Jajpur (39/39), Bhadrak (28/28), Jharsuguda (9/9), Deogarh (7/7).

🔸BJP fails to open account in 10 Districts; Congress in 18 Districts.

🔸BJD gets majority in all 30 Districts. Only District that witnessed some contest – Koraput (BJD 16, Congress 12, Ind 1).

The BJD received a total of 1,10,89,712 votes (52.73%) in its favour followed by BJP with 63,23,746 votes (30.07%) and Congress with 28,54,398 votes (13.57%).

Related Posts

Indian Student from Karnataka killed in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Former Minister Anjali Behera loses Panchayat Polls

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Vote Sharing: 

➡️ Total Voters: 2.79 crore

➡️ Total valid votes: 2,10,28,403

➡️ BJD: 1,10,89,712

➡️ BJP: 63,23,746

➡️ Congress: 28,54,398

➡️ Independent: 2,81,213

➡️ Others: 4,79,334

Final Results of Odisha Zilla Parishad Polls 2022

SRL NO Districts Total Seats BJD BJP Congress Others
1 Angul 28 27 1 0 0
2 Balasore 45 39 4 2 0
3 Bolangir 34 26 4 4 0
4 Boudh 9 9 0 0 0
5 Bargarh 34 27 7 0 0
6 Bhadrak 28 28 0 0 0
7 Cuttack 46 45 1 0 0
8 Deogarh 7 7 0 0 0
9 Dhenkanal 27 26 1 0 0
10 Gajapati 14 11 1 2 0
11 Jagatsinghpur 26 25 0 1 0
12 Kalahandi 36 33 2 1 0
13 Jharsuguda 9 9 0 0 0
14 Nayagarh 24 22 1 0 1
15 Sundargarh 35 33 1 0 1
16 Rayagada 22 16 0 6 0
17 Puri 33 30 3 0 0
18 Keonjhar 36 33 3 0 0
19 Kendrapara 32 31 1 0 0
20 Koraput 29 16 0 12 1
21 Khordha 30 28 2 0 0
22 Malkangiri 15 12 0 3 0
23 Ganjam 69 67 2 0 0
24 Nuapada 14 12 1 1 0
25 Sonepur 13 11 1 1 0
26 Sambalpur 18 16 2 0 0
27 Kandahmal 18 13 2 3 0
28 Nabarangapur 26 24 0 1 1
29 Mayurbhanj 56 53 0 0 3
30 Jajpur 39 39 0 0 0

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.