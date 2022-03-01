Odisha Zilla Parishad Polls 2022: Final Results

Insight Bureau: On the third and final day of counting, the State Election Commission (SEC) has declared the results of all the 852 Zila Parishad Zones.

As per the latest figure, out of the total 852 ZP seats the ruling BJD has emerged victorious in 766 seats and got majority in all 30 Zilla Parishad Zones.

On the other hand, the BJP has bagged 42 seats followed by the Congress 37 seats and others 7 seats respectively.

Final Results:

🔸Final Results (852) – BJD 766, BJP 42, Congress 37, Independent 3, Others 4.

🔸BJD’s Clean Sweep Districts with No Opposition: Jajpur (39/39), Bhadrak (28/28), Jharsuguda (9/9), Deogarh (7/7).

🔸BJP fails to open account in 10 Districts; Congress in 18 Districts.

🔸BJD gets majority in all 30 Districts. Only District that witnessed some contest – Koraput (BJD 16, Congress 12, Ind 1).

The BJD received a total of 1,10,89,712 votes (52.73%) in its favour followed by BJP with 63,23,746 votes (30.07%) and Congress with 28,54,398 votes (13.57%).

Vote Sharing:

➡️ Total Voters: 2.79 crore

➡️ Total valid votes: 2,10,28,403

➡️ BJD: 1,10,89,712

➡️ BJP: 63,23,746

➡️ Congress: 28,54,398

➡️ Independent: 2,81,213

➡️ Others: 4,79,334

Final Results of Odisha Zilla Parishad Polls 2022