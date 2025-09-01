Odisha Yatri App Expands with ‘Ama Bus’ and Chilika Boating Ticketing

TNI Bureau: Odisha Commerce & Transport Department today announced a major expansion of the Odisha Yatri app with the rollout of two landmark features—‘Ama Bus’ ticket booking and ticketing for Chilika boating services starting with Satapada. This marks a significant step in transforming mobility and tourism experiences in the State through technology and innovation.

With the new update, citizens can now seamlessly book tickets for government-operated buses under Ama Bus, ensuring greater accessibility, transparency, and convenience.

Similarly, visitors to Chilika can choose their preferred boating packages at Satapada, select dates, make payments directly in the Odisha Yatri app, and receive a QR-coded digital ticket. This ticket can be validated at the boating point, where boats are assigned per booking through the integrated system.

The Android rollout has been successfully completed, while the iOS rollout is underway and will be available shortly after App Store approval. Over the next few days, further refinements and user-friendly enhancements will continue to be integrated for an even smoother booking experience.

Commerce & Transport Principal Secretary Usha Padhee said that Odisha Yatri is more than just a digital service—it is about empowering people with the freedom to travel and explore with confidence. With ‘Ama Bus’ and Chilika boating services, the State is bringing mobility and tourism closer to citizens, making journeys smarter, safer, and more inclusive.

The Odisha Yatri app is fast emerging as a one-stop mobility and tourism platform, aligned with the State’s vision of a connected, inclusive, and future-ready Odisha.