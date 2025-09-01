Odisha Govt to Set Up New Bhubaneswar City on 800 Acres of Land

TNI Bureau: Odisha government is mulling over developing New Bhubaneswar City on 800 acres of land, informed Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra during the Local Self-Governance Day celebrations yesterday.

According to Mohapatra, the new city will be developed in Malipada, Daspur, Andharua and Gothpatana areas.

The Singapore Government is preparing its drawing design and DPR (Detailed Project Details) while it will be built in the style of Dholera smart city of Gujarat.

The New Bhubaneswar will have Park, hospital, housing for people, the Minister informed adding that industrial sector will also be given importance in this project.

DPR of the project will be presented to the state government within two months, Mahapatra said.

In a related development, the H&UD Minister informed that the State government will provide houses in Bhubaneswar at affordable rates starting from Rs 14 lakh. With this, the families who are struggling with high property costs in the state capital can own a house that will vary between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.