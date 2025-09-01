Deadly Earthquake in Afghanistan claims over 800 lives

TNI Bureau: At least 800 people have been killed and over 2,500 injured after a devastating earthquake of 6.0-magnitude struck eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar and Nangarhar provinces overnight.
According to officials, the death toll may rise sharply as rescue operations remain severely hampered by landslides, flooding and blocked roads.
The earthquake in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border has caused extensive damage, destroying numerous villages and buildings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deadly earthquake while offering all possible humanitarian aid and relief to the people of Afghan.
