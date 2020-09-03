Odisha Minister Padmini Dian tests Positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Odisha Minister for Handloom, Textile and Handicrafts, Padmini Dian has tested positive for COVID-19. The Kotpad MLA is currently under home isolation.

She is the third Odisha Minister after Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh and Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo to be infected with Coronavirus.

Several Odisha MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. 3 BJD MLAs – Susant Rout (Bhubaneswar North), Sunanda Das (Bari) and Bikram Panda had tested positive for COVID on September 1.

Odisha Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo and BJD MLA Byomkesh Ray had tested positive on August 31. On 30th August, Senior MLA Debi Prasad Mishra had tested positive for Coronavirus.