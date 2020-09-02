OSA celebrates Nuakhai with Gaiety and Grandeur

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Society of the Americas (OSA) celebrated the mass agrarian festival NuaKhai with full colour, gaiety and grandeur. The first-ever e-celebration of this festival had grabbed the attention of many and was appreciated by Non Resident Odias in USA, Canada and other parts of the world.

The organisers had a tough time to bring everyone on the same platform in view of Cororna Pandemic. But, they successfully achieved their objective. OSA President Kuku Das and her team made all efforts to make the occasion a huge success.

Kosali Poet Padmashri Haladhar Nag, Odisha Energy Minister Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra and Senior Bureaucrat Dr. Arabinda Padhee were the centres of attraction at the Web Convention event.

Entitled as ‘Nuakhai Juhar’, the Virtual Festival was attended by 3000 viewers through online and Live Streaming. OSA is the largest offshore non resident Odia Association based in America. It has 18 Branches spread over 50 states of U.S.A. and Canada. All Branch Presidents and many more dignitaries attended the show and participated in the fun and Frolic during the Celebration.

Singers Suparna Behera, Achyuta Acharya, Madhabika Nayak, Nibedita Gantayat, Gayatri Senapati, Sushri Sruti, Biswa Behera, Ashok and Sasmita Panigrahi kept the audience spellbound by their Soulful rendition of Sambalpuri and Odia Popular Songs.

OSA Vice President Anil Pattnaik presented the programmes, while Snigdha Hota did the compering. Dr. Sangita Pradhan from Michigan anchored a Quiz competition based on Sambalpuri dialects. OSA’s treasurer Utkal Nayak did the stage management. OSA President Kuku Das oversaw and ensured the successful conduction of the entire Event.