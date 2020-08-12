Odisha records 1673 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 389 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1673 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 36478.

A record number of 389 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khordha (177) and 163 from Sundergarh.

While Odisha has so far reported 50672 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 15509.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 12

➡️1673 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 12.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 36478.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (389), Khurdha (177), Sundergarh (163), Cuttack (126), Koraput (120), Puri (100), Sambalpur (61), Baragarh (50), Keonjhar (47), Rayagada (47) Kandhamal (46), Nayagarh (35), Jajpur (34), Gajapati (33), Kendrapara (31), Balasore (30), Malkangiri (28), Bhadrak (26), Mayurbhanj (25), Dhenkanal (24), Kalahandi (21), Bolangir (15), Sonepur (14), Nabarangpur (11), Jagatsinghpur (8), Jharsuguda(6), Angul (4), Boudh (1) and Nuapada (1).