Senior Congress Spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passes away

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Just a couple of hours after participating in a TV Debate on Aaj Tak, Senior Congress Spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away following a cardiac arrest.

Rajiv had tweeted about the debate at 3:41 PM and had participated there from 5 PM to 6 PM.

Rajiv Tyagi was a staunch Congressman and defended the party vociferously on various debates. He was appointed as Congress’ Media In-charge in Uttar Pradesh by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in October 2019.

While Tyagi was the National Spokesperson of Congress, he served the party in various capacities.

