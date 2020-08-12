Senior Congress Spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passes away

TNI Bureau: Just a couple of hours after participating in a TV Debate on Aaj Tak, Senior Congress Spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away following a cardiac arrest.

Rajiv had tweeted about the debate at 3:41 PM and had participated there from 5 PM to 6 PM.

Rajiv Tyagi was a staunch Congressman and defended the party vociferously on various debates. He was appointed as Congress’ Media In-charge in Uttar Pradesh by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in October 2019.

While Tyagi was the National Spokesperson of Congress, he served the party in various capacities.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020