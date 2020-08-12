Bhubaneswar reports 187 Covid-19 Cases; 18 from a Leading Hotel

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 187 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 4358.
👉 Out of the 187 new cases, 104 cases have been reported from quarantine while 83 are local contact cases.
👉 18 employees of a Hotel at Jaydev Vihar (linked to previous positive case) have been test positive for COVID-19.
👉 14 employees of Private Hospitals were tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 A 10 year old girl is among the virus infected cases.
👉 As many as 107 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 11 cases (all male) of Salia Sahi have recovered from the disease.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 12):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 4358
👉 Recovered Cases –2914
👉 Deceased – 23
👉 Active Cases – 1415
