Odisha records 1621 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 324 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1621 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 46935.

A record number of 324 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khordha (265), Gajapati (127) and Cuttack (110).

While Odisha has so far reported 67122 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 21383.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 19

➡️1621 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 19.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 46935.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (324), Khordha (265), Gajapati (127), Cuttack (110), Puri (85), Koraput (69), Nuapada (68), Balasore (66), Nayagarh (62), Baragarh (54), Kalahandi (43), Sundergarh (41), Kandhamal (35), Malkangiri (33), Jajpur (32), Dhenkanal (25), Kendrapara (23), Bhadrak (22), Bolangir (22), Mayurbhanj (21), Jharsuguda (20), Rayagada (18), Keonjhar (17), Sambalpur (14), Boudh (11), Nabarangpur (8), Jagatsinghpur (3), Sonepur (2) and Angul (1).