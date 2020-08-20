Odisha reports 2898 New Covid-19 Cases; 524 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eight deaths and single-day spike of 2898 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 70020 including 22651 active cases and 46935 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has slightly increased to 5.42% on August 19 as compared to 4.48% on August 18. Odisha has tested high number of 53,478 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 47,512 Antigen Tests, 5,849 RT-PCR Tests and 117 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 2898 new cases, 1792 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1106 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest single day spike of 524 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

👉 8 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Ganjam & 1 each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khordha and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 380. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 166 in Ganjam District and 52 in Khurda, 19 in Cuttack and 10 in Puri.

👉The deceased have been identified as Male 59 (Bhubaneswar), Male 82 (Cuttack), Male 58 (Dhenkanal), Female 57, Male 48, Male 82, Male 62 (All Ganjam), Female 76 (Puri).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (241), Nayagarh (232), Ganjam (226) and Balangir (173).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (524), Cuttack (241), Nayagarh (232), Ganjam (226), Balangir (173), Balasore (140), Koraput (132), Bhadrak (107), Rayagada (105), Puri (104), Sundargarh (101), Jagatsinghpur (84), Sambalpur (77), Kalahandi (76), Jajpur (69), Kandhamal (63), Kendrapada (57), Malkangiri (56), Mayurbhanj (53), Nabarangpur (37), Keonjhar (35), Sonepur (23), Angul (16), Bargarh (9), Nuapada (8), Deogarh (3) and Boudh (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 8 (4 from Ganjam & 1 each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Puri)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1621

➡️ Samples Tested on August 18: 53,478