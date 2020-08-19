Huge! Bhubaneswar reports 370 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported biggest single-day spike of 370 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 6077.
👉 Out of the 370 new cases, 204 cases have been reported from quarantine while 166 are local contact cases.
👉 14 cases from Vani Vihar, Pathara Bandha (linked to previous positive case) have been test positive for COVID-19.
👉 8 cases of Reserve Police Colony, 5 employees of a Private Hospital and 2 Government staff were tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 As many as 150 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 11 cases of Nayapalli area have recovered from the disease.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 19):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 6077
👉 Recovered Cases –3840
👉 Deceased – 30
