Huge! Bhubaneswar reports 370 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported biggest single-day spike of 370 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 6077.

👉 Out of the 370 new cases, 204 cases have been reported from quarantine while 166 are local contact cases.

👉 14 cases from Vani Vihar, Pathara Bandha (linked to previous positive case) have been test positive for COVID-19.

👉 8 cases of Reserve Police Colony, 5 employees of a Private Hospital and 2 Government staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 150 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 11 cases of Nayapalli area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 19):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 6077

👉 Recovered Cases –3840

👉 Deceased – 30

👉 Active Cases –2201