Odisha records 1535 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 287 from Khordha

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1535 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 45314.

A record number of  287 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Ganjam (232), Sundergarh (178), Ganjam (156) and Kandhamal (105).

While Odisha has so far reported 64533 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 20339.

➡️1535 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 18.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 45314.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (287), Ganjam (232), Sundergarh (178), Ganjam (156), Kandhamal (105), Puri (96), Cuttack (84), Koraput (73), Baragarh (70), Nayagarh (63), Malkangiri (58), Balasore (52), Kalahandi (47), Bhadrak (42), Jajpur (39), Gajapati (27), Kendrapara (20), Sambalpur (20), Jharsuguda (19), Mayurbhanj (17), Keonjhar (17), Dhenkanal (15), Rayagada (14), Nabarangpur (13), Bolangir (7), Boudh (7), Jagatsinghpur (6), Nuapada (2) and Sonepur (1).

