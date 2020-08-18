Odisha records 1535 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 287 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1535 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 45314.

A record number of 287 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Ganjam (232), Sundergarh (178), Ganjam (156) and Kandhamal (105).

While Odisha has so far reported 64533 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 20339.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 18

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (287), Ganjam (232), Sundergarh (178), Ganjam (156), Kandhamal (105), Puri (96), Cuttack (84), Koraput (73), Baragarh (70), Nayagarh (63), Malkangiri (58), Balasore (52), Kalahandi (47), Bhadrak (42), Jajpur (39), Gajapati (27), Kendrapara (20), Sambalpur (20), Jharsuguda (19), Mayurbhanj (17), Keonjhar (17), Dhenkanal (15), Rayagada (14), Nabarangpur (13), Bolangir (7), Boudh (7), Jagatsinghpur (6), Nuapada (2) and Sonepur (1).