Odisha records 1503 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 232 from Ganjam

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1503 cases on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 43779.

A record number of  232 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Cuttack (131), Rayagada (112), Sundergarh (111) and Balasore (101).

While Odisha has so far reported 54630 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 1635.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 17

➡️1503 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 17.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 43779.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (232), Cuttack (131), Rayagada (112), Sundergarh (111), Balasore (101), Khurdha (99), Dhenkanal (63), Mayurbhanj (51), Gajapati (49), Koraput (49), Malkangiri (42), Bhadrak (38), Jagatsinghpur (38), Kandhamal (37), Bolangir (36), Jajpur (36), Sambalpur (35), Nayagarh (34), Kalahandi (31), Nabarangpur (31), Nuapada (31), Sonepur (30), Keonjhar (20), Angul (18), Baragarh (15), Jharsuguda (14), Kendrapara (14), Deogarh (4) and Puri (1).

