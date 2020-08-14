Cost Details in COVID-19 Facilities run by Pvt. Hospitals in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has approved the standardised rate for reimbursement of different consumables cost in DCHC/DCH and COVID Care Centre of Covid-19 facilities run by private hospitals.

DCHC stands for Dedicated Covid Health Centre. DCH is a Dedicated Covid Hospital.

Here are the Details:

👉 General Bed: Rs 1200-3000

Consolidated Consummable Cost per patient per day – Rs 1750 (Laundry – Rs 200, Sanitizers – Rs 60, Food – Rs 240, Medicines – Rs 300, PPE – Rs 500, Invedtigations – Rs 200, Consummables – Rs 250).

👉 ICU (DCH): Rs 2000-5000

Consolidated Consummable Cost per patient per day – Rs 12000 (Laundry – Rs 200, Sanitizers – Rs 60, Food – Rs 240, Medicines – Rs 7000, PPE – Rs 1500, Invedtigations – Rs 2000, Consummables – Rs 1000).

👉 ICU with Ventilator (DCH): Rs 2000-5000

Consolidated Consummable Cost per patient per day – Rs 13000 (Laundry – Rs 200, Sanitizers – Rs 60, Food – Rs 240, Medicines – Rs 7000, PPE – Rs 1500, Invedtigations – Rs 2000, Consummables – Rs 1000, Doctor on Call – Rs 1000).

👉 Covid Care Centre: Rs 1000

Consolidated Consummable Cost per patient per day – Rs 1000 (Laundry – Rs 200, Sanitizers – Rs 60, Food – Rs 240, Medicines – Rs 100, Masks 200, Investigations 200).