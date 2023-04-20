Odisha BJYM Leaders get Bail; Dharmendra tweets ‘Satyameba Jayate’

TNI Bureau: 22 Karyakartas of the Odisha Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) got bail today from the Orissa High Court.

It is to be noted here that BJYM president Irashish Acharya and others were arrested flowing a scuffle with the police while protesting at the Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar on February 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted ‘Satyameba Jayate’ after the saffron party leaders were granted bail.

“The BJYM workers became the victim of a conspiracy by the police and had to go to jail while protesting against the disastrous law and order in the state on February 28. It has been more than 50 days since this incident,” Pradhan said.

“Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. The activists of Yuva Morcha are the activists of a political party but the police treated them not as political activists but as criminals, which is not acceptable in a democracy,” he added.

He further said, “Today the Hon’ble High Court granted bail to the youth activists. We respect the law and order of the country. ‘Satyameba Jayate’.”