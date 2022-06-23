2 Odisha Ministers sign Nomination Papers of Draupadi Murmu

By Sagarika Satapathy
Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu signed the nomination papers of Presidential Candidate #DraupadiMurmu in New Delhi.
Insight Bureau: As directed by BJD President & CM Naveen Patnaik, Cabinet Ministers of Odisha, Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu signed the nomination papers of NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

They will also be present during her nomination filing tomorrow.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik received a call from BJP President JP Nadda about the filing of nomination of NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu for President Election. CM Naveen Patnaik had informed about this on Twitter.

Earlier, Naveen appealed all members of Odisha Legislative Assembly to extend support to the ‘Daughter of the State’.

Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/naveen-extends-support-to-nda-presidential-candidate-draupadi-murmu/

