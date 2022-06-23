Morning News Insight – June 23, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 73 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours; active cases climb to 354. 41 cases from Khordha district.

🔹 Odisha Government’s Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) gets United Nations award for its contribution and development of public transport through ‘Mo Bus’ service.

🔹 Odisha Weather Updates: Heavy rainfall likely to occur over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Bargarh and Deogarh today. 🔹 Chaka Bije Niti (a ritual to mark the improving health of the sibling deities) of Lord Jaganntah to be performed at Puri Srimandir today.

🔹 NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu, who arrived in Bhubaneswar last night, leaving for Delhi; to file nomination tomorrow.

🔹 India reports 13,313 fresh covid cases, 10,972 recoveries and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 83,990.

🔹 Maharashtra reports 3260 covid cases with Mumbai 1648 fresh covid cases. Kerala 3890 and Delhi 928 new covid cases in last 24 hours.

🔹 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had vacated the official residence ‘Varsha’ last night.

🔹 Loksabha By Polls: 4.07% voter turnout recorded in Sangrur (Punjab), 7.86% in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) and 9.21% in Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) till 9 am.

🔹 Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to be new J&K Lt Governor; likely to replace Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

🔹 10 killed as van rams into tree in Uttar Pradesh. 🔹 Earthquake measuring 3.4 on Richter scale hits parts of Hassan district & neighbouring regions in Karnataka in the wee hours.

🔹 Taliban appeals for international aid after devastating earthquake. A 6.1 magnitude quake killed at least 1000 people in Afghanistan.