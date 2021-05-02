TNI Morning News Headlines – May 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8015 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 4568 & 3447 local contact cases.

➡️ 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Rayagada, 2 from Kendujhar, 1 each from Bhadrak, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghapur, Khordha and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,068.

➡️ Odisha Government announces statewide lockdown from May 5-19.

➡️ Sarpanchs need to ensure those coming from outside must stay in home isolation or Covid centre.

➡️ COVID vaccination drive in will continue during lockdown in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 3,92,488 new COVID 19 cases, 3,07,865 recoveries and 3689 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,95,57,457 including 33,49,644 active cases, 1,59,92,271 cured cases & 2,15,542 deaths.

➡️ Total of 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 29,01,42,339 samples tested up to 1st May 2021 for COVID 19. Of these, 18,04,954 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ NDA leading in 71 seats, Grand Alliance ahead in 38 in Assam.

➡️ TMC comfortably ahead in West Bengal; The party is now ahead in 177 seats while the BJP is leading in 109.

➡️ BJP leading in Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka bypolls.

➡️ Trends continue to indicate clear edge for DMK-led alliance over ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ AINRC-led NDA leading in 9 seats, Congress-led alliance ahead in 3 in Puducherry.

➡️ Congress leading in 2 seats, BJP in 1 seat in bypolls to 3 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

➡️ Countries extend support to India in its fight against Covid-19.