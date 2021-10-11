Odisha Govt’s Puja Gift for Contractual Employees

Insight Bureau: Odisha Cabinet today passed a resolution to give regular job to the contractual employees having 6 years of experience.

As per the decission, the remuneration of the contractual employees working under the State Government will be increased by 50% in the first year and they will be regularised after six years.

The contractual employees will be referred to as “Initial Appointees” from now onwards, informed Minister Pratap Jena after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The State Government will bear an additional expenditure of Rs 250 crore every year.

They will also get reimbursement towards medical treatment.