Odisha Govt’s Gift to Married & Dependent Daughters and Ex-Agniveers

TNI Bureau: In what can be considered a wonderful gift, the Odisha Cabinet chaired by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Thursday proposed to amend the OCS (RA) Rules, 2020 to appoint daughters/stepdaughters of deceased Government employees under the rehabilitation assistance scheme, irrespective of their marital status.

As per provision of the OCS(RA) Rules, 2020, only the unmarried daughters and unmarried stepdaughters of deceased Government servants are being considered for compassionate appointment.

Odisha Cabinet also approved 10% reservation for Ex-Agniveers in all Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts in Direct Recruitment in the Uniform Services of the State.

As per the decision, the Government will provide 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in the posts of police, forest guards, fire personnel and excise department.