Odisha Govt to probe into ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ Scheme

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government will launch probe into allotments made under ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik said on Wednesday.

Each Panchayat was allocated Rs 50 lakh under Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme. Utilisation of Rs 50 lakh fund allocated to each panchayat will be probed.

‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme was launched during the BJD regime on October, 2023, with a budget provision of Rs 3,397 crore with a focus on development of villages and promotion, preservation and protection of Jagannath culture.