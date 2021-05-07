Odisha starts construction of vaccine production unit

TNI Bureau: Odisha is all set to join the select club of States which will have their own Vaccine Production Unit. As per the latest press release of the I&PR Department, construction of vaccine production unit has started at Andharua in Bhubaneswar.

The required statutory clearances & permissions have also been granted for this. The target has been set to start the production of Covid Vaccine by June 2022.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Chairing the State level Bio-Tech implementation committee meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed to expedite construction of the anchor vaccine production unit and laying of other critical infrastructure.

IDCO CMD Sanjay Kumar Singh apprised that IDCO has created a State of the Art Hub incubation center near Infocity, Bhubaneswar. Singh also said that two floors with around 28 thousand sq ft space can be made available in this center for incubation facilities. Rs 15 crore has been allocated to support incubation in biotechnology.

It was decided to further develop the center with modern facilities and house the incubation units of MS & ME, IT and Biotechnology in the same building so as to create an advanced and mutually-boosting eco-system of incubation.