TNI Evening News Headlines – August 29, 2023

➡️ Odisha Government on Tuesday extended the benefits of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to the children under 5-18 years age group.
➡️ All the rakes of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express will run with Tejas Coaches from August 30, 2023.
➡️ Election Commission of India officials to visit Odisha on September 13; to hold discussions with all District Collectors.
➡️ Commissionerate Police arrested three more persons who were looted Rs 2 crore from a house at Nandan Vihar area in Bhubaneswar by posing as ‘CBI Officers’.
➡️ Balangir: Jailed wedding parcel bomb blast accused Punjilal Meher appears for MJMC second semester exam.
➡️ Sand excavation process from Konark Sun Temple resumes.
➡️ Kamala Moharana from Kendrapara district, who was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat programme for her innovative recycling efforts, sent a Rakhi for PM Modi.
➡️ 17% COVID-19 patients still suffer health issues, 6.5% lost lives after 1 year: ICMR.
➡️ PM Modi approved a subsidy of Rs 200 on domestic cylinders and 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections. PM Ujjwala Beneficiaries will get Rs 400 subsidy.
➡️ IAF continues to provide humanitarian relief to flood-hit regions of Himachal Pradesh. IAF evacuates 1,330 people; airdrops 45 tons of essential items in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh.
➡️ Gujarat Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs in local self-governing bodies.
➡️ World’s first BS-VI (Stage-II) electrified flex fuel prototype vehicle launched in India.
