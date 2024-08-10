Odisha CM thanks Railway Minister for Rs 15,000 Cr Projects

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving six railway projects in Odisha with estimated cost of Rs 15004 crore.

While attending the video conferencing, the Chief Minister said that land acquisition is a major problem during the implementation of railway projects. That is why the State Govt will provide all other support, including land acquisition, for speedy implementation of the project.

Yesterday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi approved eight projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total estimated cost of Rs 24,657 crore.

The new line proposals will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service for Indian Railways. The eight projects covering 14 districts in seven states -Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal-will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 900 Kms.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that all the new projects and ongoing projects in the state will be expedites in view of double engine government both in state and in Center.

Amongst others, Member of Parliaments (MPs) Naba Charan Majhi (Mayurbhanj), Balabhadra Majhi (Nabarangpur), Anant Nayak (Keonjhar) and Malvika Deo (Kalahandi) were also present with the Railway Minister through video conferencing from New Delhi.