Odisha CM seeks postponement of JEE, NEET Exams

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking postponement of JEE and NEET Entrance Examinations in view of Coronavirus Pandemic.

The JEE (Main) and NEET, 2020 tests for admission into the technical and medical courses are scheduled to be held on 1-6 September and 13th September, 2020 respectively.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened examination centres for these tests in 7 townships of Odisha. “In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic situation in the country, it would be highly unsafe and perilous for the students to visit the test centres physically to appear in these tests,” writes CM Naveen Patnaik.

“Besides, as frequent lockdown/shutdown are being enforced by the concerned district administrations due to sudden escalation of the COVID positive case locally, the local transportation too gets disrupted”, he wrote further.

The CM also drew attention to the fact that since Odisha has got vast tribal pockets having geographically inaccessible areas, far away from the urban centres of the State, the students of these areas may be deprived of appearing in these tests as they will have to travel long distances to come to the examination centres.

Naveen has requested the Union Education Minister to postpone the JEE/NEET examination to a later date to ensure the safety and security of the students. He also urged Nishank to open centres in all 30 districts of Odisha so that students have to travel maximum 2/3 hours to reach the test centres and go back home the same day.