Odisha reports 2752 Covid-19 Cases; 423 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported nine deaths and single-day spike of 2752 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 84231 including 26826 active cases and 56924 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has decreased to 4.72% on August 24 as compared to 4.84% on August 23. Odisha has tested 58,338 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 50,449 Antigen Tests, 7813 RT-PCR Tests and 76 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 2752 new cases, 1708 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1044 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 423 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Ganjam, 2 from Sundergarh 1 each from Kordha, Gajapati, Cuttack, Balangir and Balesore. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 428. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 181 in Ganjam District, 30 in Sundergarh, 26 in Cuttack and 18 in Gajapati.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 55 (Balasore), Male 55 (Bhubaneswar), Male 70 (Balangir), Male 39 (Cuttack), Male 56 (Gajapati), Male 73, Male 68 (Both Ganjam), MAle 65, Male 51 (Both Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (247), Jajpur: (217), Ganjam (212), Rayagada (177) and Koraput (174).

➡️ New Cases: Khorda (423), Cuttack (247), Jajpur: (217), Ganjam (212), Rayagada (177), Koraput (174), Puri (144), Mayurbhanj (137), Balasore (129), Nayagarh (103), Jagatsinghpur (101), Malkangiri (101), Kendrapada (97), Kandhamal (95), Gajapati (60), Bhadrak (58), Sambalpur (55), Sundargarh (44), Bargarh (28), Keonjhar (28), Nabarangpur (27), Angul (23), Kalahandi (16), Jharsuguda (15), Balangir (14), Boudh (11), Nuapada (8), Deogarh (6), Dhenkanal (1) and Sonepur (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 9 (2 from Ganjam, 2 from Sundergarh 1 each from Kordha, Gajapati, Cuttack, Balangir and Balesore)

➡️ New Recoveries – 2519

➡️ Samples Tested on August 24: 58,338