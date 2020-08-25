Dubai-based Odia Girl becomes Youngest Scuba Diver from Odisha

TNI Bureau: Bringing laurels to the State, 10-year-old Dubai-based Sambalpur born girl, Tisya Panigrahi has become the youngest scuba diver from Odisha.

Tisya successfully completed her Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Junior Open Water Scuba Diver’s Course on August 22.

A student of the Raffles World Academy School in Dubai, she achieved the feat by diving into the Arabian Sea in the Gulf of Oman on the east coast of UAE. She went down to 33 feet and practised her skills.

Tisya is the daughter of Mr. Priyadarshi Panigrahi and Granddaughter of Ex MP of Sambalpur and Ex Cabinet Minister of Odisha, Late Shri Sriballabh Panigrahi. Her father is also a scuba diver.