Odisha CM orders Judicial Probe into Bharatpur Case

TNI Bureau: After returning from his Keonjhar visit, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi chaired a high-level Ministerial meeting and ordered a judicial probe into the Bharapur Police Station incident. Justice (Retd) Chittaranjan Dash will probe the case and submit a report within 60 days.

In addition, the ongoing Crime Branch probe will be monitored by a High Court Judge. The HC will be requested to appoint a judge to monitor the case.

The CM made it clear that guilty won’t be spared in this case. Odisha Government is committed to safety, security, rights and dignity of women and respect the Indian Army, he said.

“The cops involved in the incident, have been suspended and criminal cases have been filed against them. Cases have been registered against the youths involved in the brawl too. The Government will ensure that guilty will be punished in accordance of the law,” said CMO.

Apart from CM Mohan Majhi, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo & Pravati Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, ACS to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal, ACS Home Satyabrat Sahu and DGP YB Khurania were present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo & Pravati Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan held discussions with the Army Captain, and his Financee. The woman’s father (Retd. Brigadier) and other Ex-Servicemen were present at the meeting.