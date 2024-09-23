TNI Morning News Headlines – September 23, 2024

➡️Bharatpur Assault Case: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi orders judicial probe. Crime Branch probe to be monitored by High Court Judge separately.
➡️BJD called for a bandh in Bhubaneswar on September 24 to protest the assault on an Army officer and his fiancée at Bharatpur police station.
➡️2 medical students of Eluru Medical College in Andhra Pradesh drown, 1 missing after being swept away in Jalatarangini Waterfalls in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Andhra-Malkangiri border.
➡️Swimmer Pratyasa Ray to get prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for 2024.
➡️Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered a probe by SIT into the presence of animal fat in ghee used for making Tirupati laddus.
Related Posts
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering of Indian Americans at the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in New York.
➡️Rhea Singha from Gujarat crowned Miss Universe India 2024 title. She will now represent India at the international Miss Universe 2024 pageant.
➡️Tollywood superstar K. Chiranjeevi recognised as most prolific star in Indian Film Industry, enters Guinness World Record.
➡️India wins Gold in both the Men’s and Women’s categories at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad. India becomes third country after China and the Soviet Union to win Gold in both categories.
➡️Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka Presidential elections 2024. Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena resigns.
➡️United States of America returns 297 antiquities to India.
Comments are closed.