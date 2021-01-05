Odisha CM inaugurates Fire Park to bring awareness on fire safety measures

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the “Fire Park” and launched a dynamic online portal, ‘AgnishamaSeva’ of Odisha Fire Service via video conferencing.

The Fire Park is a novel initiative in the entire country to bring awareness on fire safety measures. Located inside the premises of Odisha Fire & Disaster Academy in Bhubaneswar, the Fire Park will be opened to public on every Saturday from 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Demonstrations on use of First Aid Fire-fighting Equipment, and rescue & disaster operations, visit to exhibition hall, screening of films and distribution of leaflets on fire safety will be the part of the activities.

Students from schools and colleges will be the focus group.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it would go a long way in educating and improving awareness on basic fire safety measures among the people, particularly among the students.

It’s no doubt an effort in right direction to create a safety compliant citizenry, the Chief Minister added.

Speaking that all the sixteen fire related services are now available to the citizens on online mode in the dynamic portal AgnishamaSeva, the Chief Minister advised the fire service department to continue to put priority on the Feedback mechanism under the “Mo Sarkar” to ensure hassle-free and time bound services to the public.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Appreciating the role of Odisha Fire Service in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister commended the fire service personnel for the massive plasma donation for treatment of critical Covid patients.

He added that all these efforts continued uninterrupted in spite of the pre-occupation in rescue and restoration work during cyclone, “Amphan” and high floods in August, 2020.

Speaking very high of the role of Odisha Fire Service, he said it has earned glorious distinction for itself at the national level for its outstanding services on rescue and disaster response.

The Chief Minister expected the Odisha Fire Service to continue to adopt technological innovations and bring about transformational changes in the public delivery system.

Speaking at the event Minister of State Home Shri Dibya Shankar Mishra appreciated the Chief Minister’s leadership and said he has inspired, encouraged the fire fighters all the way to serve the people committedly.

DG Fire Services Shri Satyajit Mohanty gave the welcome address and IG Fire Services shri Asit Panigrahi offered the vote of thanks.

Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, ACS Home, Secretary to CM (5T), Special Secretary Home and other senior police officers were present. Fire Service personnel across the state were connected online.