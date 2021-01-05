TNI Evening News Headlines – January 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the “Fire Park” and launched online portal, ‘AgnishamaSeva’ of Odisha Fire Service via video conferencing.

➡️ 4 arrested by Cuttack Rural Police in connection with brutal Mahanga Double Murder case.

➡️ Pari Murder Case: POCSO Court terms accused Saroj Sethi as a Minor. Accused sent to Angul Juvenile Home.

➡️ Class 10, 12 Students, teachers and other non-teaching staffs to go through weekly Health Checkup ahead of the reopening of schools.

➡️ Odisha Government gives compulsory retirement to 7 Corrupt officials, including a Jail DIG.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 9 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 3 quarantine, 6 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31684 in the Capital City.

➡️ 7 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha records 271 Covid-19 recoveries today including 33 from Sundargarh and 31 from Kendrapara. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 326778.

➡️ 6-year-old tigress Anini dies at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar this afternoon while undergoing treatment for anemia.

➡️ Covid negative test result mandatory for hostel inmates of Utkal University.

➡️ Odisha cadre IPS officer Sanjay Singh to join Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as Deputy DG.

India News

➡️ Covid vaccine likely to be rolled out in India on January 13.

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit due to Covid Lockdown in UK and threat of new Coronavirus strain. He may visit India in the first half of 2021.

➡️ Farmers to take out Tractor Rally at four borders of Delhi on January 7. From January 6, ‘Desh Jagran Abhiyan’ will be held for two weeks.

➡️ Mahila Kisan Diwas will be held on January 18. Azad Hind Kisan Diwas will be celebrated on January 22. Tractor Parade on January 25 & 26.

➡️ Budget Session of Parliament to commence from January 29 and Union Budget will be presented on February 1. Second part of Budget Session will commence from 8th March to 8th April.

➡️ India begins its 2-year tenure as non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). T.S. Tirumurti takes place as PR of India in UNSC.

➡️ First meeting of High Level Project monitoring committee for India funded projects held in Dhaka.

➡️ Alex Ellis CMG appointed as the British High Commissioner to India.

➡️ Exports of Serum Institute of India’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ permitted to all countries: CEO Adar Poonawalla.

➡️ Forest fire in Dzukou Valley in Nagaland continuously increasing its magnitude, spreading towards the hills of neighbouring Manipur: NDRF.