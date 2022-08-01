Odisha CM imparts Gurumantra to 6891 Newly Appointed School Teachers

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday attended the orientation programme of newly-appointed 6891 school teachers at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister has given appointment letters to the teachers at the programme.

According to the Mass Education Minister, the recruitment process of 11,800 teachers is going on.

While addressing the newly appointed teachers the CM said, “The teacher recruitment program in the State is going on in full swing. More than 14,000 teachers have been recruited in the last 3 years”.

Congratulating them for joining a great profession, the Chief Minister said that teachers are the builders of the Nation. You are taking the sacred responsibility of building the future generation of the country. He opined that education is not only an individual or a family or a society but education changes the destiny of a Nation.

Highlighting the 5T transformation programs of the Government, he said that education is the most powerful way of transformation. Transparency, technology, teamwork, time and transformation are the mantras of Odisha Government’s administrative system. Giving information about school transformation, he said that so far the work of transformation of about 4000 schools in the State has been completed. By December 2023, another 4,800 schools will be converted.