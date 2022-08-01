Evening News Insight – August 1, 2022

🔹 856 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1298872.

🔹 Out of 113 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 103 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1211.

🔹 Former Congress MLA Prafulla Majhi narrowly escaped after his car met an accident at Katangidihi in Sundargarh district. Both Majhi and his driver were safely rescued.

🔹 Thunderstorm, Rain in many Districts of Odisha this week, starting today. Rain likely to occur at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput today.

🔹 Fire breaks out at New Life Multispeciality Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur; 10 killed.

🔹 First Monkeypox casualty in India: A Kerala man, recently back from the UAE who died tested positive for Monkeypox, State Health Minister Veena George.

🔹 ISRO to fly new rocket SSLV on August 7.

🔹 At least 105 tourists rescued in Himachal after flash floods leave them stranded.

🔹 Election Commission starts drive to link Voter ID with Aadhaar card from today.

🔹 Rajya Sabha passes bill to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction.

🔹 TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad.

🔹 Mukesh Ambani’s Jio top bidder with winning bid of Rs 88,078 cr; Adani group bids for spectrum worth Rs 212 crore.

🔹 GST collection in July stood at Rs 1,48,995 crore; second highest ever.

🔹 Indian women lawn bowls team scripts history by entering the final of the fours event for the first time ever by defeating New Zealand 16-13; assures a Silver medal for India.

🔹 CWG 2022: Indian boxer Amit Panghal storms to quarterfinals after win over Vanuatu’s Namri Berri. India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin beats Bangladesh’s Salim Hossain 5-0, advance to quarterfinals.

🔹 Sri Lanka Navy rescues Indian fishermen stranded in its territorial waters.