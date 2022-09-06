Odisha CM gets Rousing Welcome upon his return from Delhi

TNI Bureau: BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik returned home to a hero’s welcome on Tuesday after being conferred with the Capital Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award by former Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana in recognition of his outstanding leadership quality on Monday.

A sea of people gathered outside Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to welcome the CM Naveen Patnaik.

BJD has made elaborate arrangement to welcome the CM. BJD MLAs, MPs and Ministers are present on this occasion. More than one lakh people including BJD workers from different parts of the State are in the city to welcome him in the State Capital.

Elaborate security arrangement has been made in the Airport.

Parking and traffic arrangement has also been made so that no people would face any difficulty at the Airport.

Wearing traditional costumes, people performed folk dances on the road to show their respect towards the CM.

After landing at Airport, addressing the crowd Naveen Patnaik expressed his gratitude to people of Odisha for the grand welcome and honour.

The CM said this is not his award. This is the award of 4.5 crore people of Odisha. The faith the people have in him is the biggest inspiration to work towards an empowered Odisha.

“Priya Bhai O Bhauni Mane! Apana mane khusi ta? Mu bi bahut khusi, Naveen said, when the crowded nodded in YES.