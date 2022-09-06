Odisha Common PG Entrance Test Results Announced; Check Merit List

TNI Bureau: Today, on September 5, the Odisha Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPET) 2022 result and merit list were released. Candidates who appeared the entrance exam can review their results and download the course-by-course merit list from the official website.

According to the official website, eligible candidates can select their seats between September 5 and September 11. The first round of provisional seat allocation will take place on September 15. On September 16 and 17, candidates should report to their designated institutions for first-round admission and data updates in the college/university e-space.

How to download CPET Merit list:

Log in to official website https://pg.samsodisha.gov.in/

Click on State-wide merit list link under the option ‘Notices’

Check your details in the Odisha CPET Merit list

Download the merit list